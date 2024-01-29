StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
