IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NYSE IMAX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

