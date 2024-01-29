Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Trading Down 0.1 %

CPA stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

