StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

