StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.57.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
