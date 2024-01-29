a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $140.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

