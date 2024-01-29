Head to Head Review: Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and The Competition

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 688 2122 3174 176 2.46

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.25, indicating that their average stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 0.42% 56.19% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.55 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.04 billion -$163.44 million 1.37

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

