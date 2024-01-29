Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVYO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.4 %

KVYO opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

