D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) vs. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Critical Contrast

D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 104.00 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.15 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -28.02

D’Ieteren Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for D’Ieteren Group and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 50.29%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Summary

D’Ieteren Group beats ACV Auctions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

