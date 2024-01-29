Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY23 guidance at $3.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.42-$3.42 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.14 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

