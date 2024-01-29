Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

