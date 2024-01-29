Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

