Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:BFH opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

