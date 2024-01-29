Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.