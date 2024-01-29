Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 26.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 243.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

See Also

