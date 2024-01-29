Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 64.0% during the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 476,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 186,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

