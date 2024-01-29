NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.35 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

