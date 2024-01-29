Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2024 guidance at $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

