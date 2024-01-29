First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $37.69.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $32,686,100. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

