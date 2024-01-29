StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

