ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.

ZKH Group Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZKH opened at $17.15 on Friday. ZKH Group has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

