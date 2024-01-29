ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.
ZKH Group Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ZKH opened at $17.15 on Friday. ZKH Group has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.94.
ZKH Group Company Profile
