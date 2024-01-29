Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

