Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.10 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
