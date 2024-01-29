Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 38.2%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.4 %

WILC stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

