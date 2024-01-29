Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 38.2%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.4 %
WILC stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.27.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%.
Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G. Willi-Food International
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.