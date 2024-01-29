Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
