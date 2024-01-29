Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.