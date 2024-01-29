Short Interest in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Expands By 34.5%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on YORW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of York Water

York Water Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in York Water during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 148.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in York Water during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in York Water by 49.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. York Water has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.2108 dividend. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

