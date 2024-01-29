Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $37.55.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
