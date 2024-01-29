Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.60 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

