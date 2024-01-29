Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 54.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 16.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

