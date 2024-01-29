Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.08 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

