Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.08 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
