OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
