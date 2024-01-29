OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.