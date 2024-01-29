Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of RDI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.