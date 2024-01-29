Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RDI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

