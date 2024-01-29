StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

