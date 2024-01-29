Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

