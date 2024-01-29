Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
