Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $12,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 206,376 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 203,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

