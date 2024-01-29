Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CB opened at $241.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.96 and its 200-day moving average is $214.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Chubb by 49.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

