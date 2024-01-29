Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Cut to $246.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

AJG opened at $233.03 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

