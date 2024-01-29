Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $219.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.28. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $230.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

