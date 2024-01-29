StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Birks Group stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.