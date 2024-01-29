ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 1,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 292.1 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
ENN Energy stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
ENN Energy Company Profile
