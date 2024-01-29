Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $328.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

