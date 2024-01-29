OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

