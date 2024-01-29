Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.36) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVON

Avon Protection Trading Up 0.2 %

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 952 ($12.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,213.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,092 ($13.88). The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,581.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avon Protection

In related news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,994.66). In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,994.66). Also, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,695.04). Insiders have purchased 3,525 shares of company stock worth $2,759,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.