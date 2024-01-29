Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 712 ($9.05) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.72. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,606.06%.

Insider Activity

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,449.10 ($19,630.37). Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

