UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

