Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
ABEO stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.