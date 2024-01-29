Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

ABEO stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.