M.D.C. (MDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

