Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires £31,485.30 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,541 ($121.23) per share, for a total transaction of £31,485.30 ($40,006.73).

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 3.3 %

GAW opened at GBX 9,935 ($126.24) on Monday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a one year high of £118.50 ($150.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £100.12 and its 200-day moving average is £104.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,348.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 120 ($1.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,283.69%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

