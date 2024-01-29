MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MIRA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 30th. MIRA Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,275,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,925,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,679 shares of company stock valued at $618,577.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

Featured Stories

