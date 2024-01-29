Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

MPC stock opened at $160.52 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

