GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

